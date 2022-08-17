Gold price drops by Tk 2,274 per bhori

Jewellers lowered the price of gold by Tk 2,274 to Tk 82,056 a bhori (11.664 gram) as price of pure gold fell in the local market.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 7,035 per gram while it is Tk 6,715 for 21-carat gold, according to a press release of Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) issued on Wednesday.

The price will be effective from Thursday.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 5,755 a gram and the traditional one at Tk 4,740 each gram, read the statement signed by MA Hannan Azad, chairman of standing committee on pricing and monitoring.

The price of silver will remain unchanged. The price of 22-carat silver is Tk 130 per gram and for 21 carat; it is Tk 123 per gram, for 18-carat silver, the price is Tk 105 per gram and Tk 80 per gram for traditional metal of its kind.