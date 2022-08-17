Ways to stop feeling sleepy after lunch

Every time we have a heavy meal for lunch, we tend to feel sleepy. Especially after a meal, an afternoon siesta feels very tempting. However, the drowsiness and sluggishness that follows after waking up can slow us down and make us feel weak, Times of India reported.

However, the drowsiness and sluggishness that follows after waking up can slow us down and make us feel weak.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in her recent Instagram post, wrote about the various ways by which we can design the lunch meal to stop us from feeling sleepy:

Food items that are rich in carbohydrates should be avoided for lunch as they make us feel sleepy and drowsy.

Lunch time traps such as pizza, dosa and rice and curry should be avoided as they make us feel sleepier.

Biriyani makes us fall asleep faster. It should be avoided for lunch.

Grilled chicken, vegetables and salads should be included as a part of the afternoon meal to improve the mood and the overall health.

Protein-rich food items can help us in feeling fresh and fit, even after a heavy meal for lunch. It can stop the feeling of afternoon siesta.