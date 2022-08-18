Everything will be fine in a month: Planning Minister

Jagannathpur (Sunamganj) Correspondent : Planning Minister M A Mannan said, prices of goods have increased slightly over the past month. We agree that the price of oil and rice has increased. But the price has not increased because of us. Everything will be back to normal in next one month.

The minister said this while addressing a program at Jagannathpur upazila in Sunamganj on Thursday noon (August 18).

He said, a vested group including BNP is trying to hatch multi-faceted conspiracy. People know that only Awami League do the development of the country. BNP looted public property. Whereas, Awami League is the government of poor.

Revolutionary development has taken place in the country in the last 14 years, the minister added.