Gazipur school headmaster, wife found dead in car

Police recovered the bodies of a teacher-couple from inside their private car in the Borobari area of Gazipur district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as AKM Ziaur Rahman Mamun, the headmaster of Tongi Shaheed Smriti High School, and his wife Mahmuda Akter Joly, an assistant teacher with Tongi Amzad Ali Sarkar Pilot High School and College.

Md Nandalal, officer-in-charge of Gacha Police Station, said that the couple’s son Meraj spotted the bodies inside their car, near their house in the morning and informed police.

On information, a team from the local police station soon reached the spot and sent the bodies to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, the couple did not return home from work.

Meraj claimed to have spoken to his parents in the evening on the mobile phone. He also informed the cops later that night when his parents didn’t return home and their phones were switched off.

“A probe has been ordered,” the OC said.