Housewife’s body found in Kulaura

Kulaura (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Police on Thursday recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Begum, 27, wife of UAE expatriate Payal Ahmed.

Police have detained father and sister-in-laws for questioning.

Locals said the body was found hanging inside the room in the morning and informed police.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Md Abduch Chalek said the body was sent to Moulvibazar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

He said that the cause of death of the deceased would be known upon receiving the post-mortem report.