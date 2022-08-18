Indonesia seeks stronger cooperation with Bangladesh

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Dhaka has celebrated the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia amid festivities.

The day’s events began with a flag hoisting ceremony in the morning at the premises of the embassy on Wednesday, followed by a live broadcasting of the national Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace from the capital Jakarta. A prayer was also held.

The festivities included music shows, singing competitions, and tent bazaars where local delicacies, handicrafts, souvenirs, and other goods were displayed and sold.

This year, a total of eight tent bazaars were set up at the venue.

There were more than 150 participants including diplomats and staff of the embassy, Indonesian citizens and diaspora living around Dhaka.

The ceremony was held with limited participants as part of strict health protocols regarding Covid-19.

Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Subolo and his wife Sinta Ekawati welcomed Deputy Managing Director at Cosmos Group Masud Khan, Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet and Deputy Head of Human Resources at Cosmos Group Kate Jaro Khan at the event.

The embassy also hosted several other activities, among others fun games and competitions participated by the Indonesian communities, as well as cultural performances called “Panggung Gembira” and also food stalls festivals, soon after the flag ceremony was held.

Ambassador Subolo said they are proud of the long history of friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and Indonesia that reached 50 years in 2022 and his country is looking forward to stronger cooperation with Bangladesh.

He also expressed the grievance in solidarity to the people of Bangladesh, on the occasion of national mourning day on 15 August 2022, by remembering the struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the liberation of Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Heru Subolo, together with other ASEAN’s Heads of Mission in Dhaka, paid homage to Bangabandhu by laying a wreath and visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

The Indonesian Ambassador said Bangabandhu’s struggle and forward looking visions have inspired the people and the leaders of Bangladesh and beyond.

“Our 50 year and beyond true partnership and cooperation between Indonesia and Bangladesh will shine under the spirit of friendship from both leaders of the two countries and the people, many years ahead,” he said.

Winners of traditional Indonesian games, competitions and raffle draws were awarded with various prizes and gift vouchers. Indonesian ethnic dancers then enthralled audiences with their tremendous dance performances, followed by the lunch and community get together.

Ambassador Subolo was vibrantly present throughout the event. Thanking the attendees from various parts of Bangladesh, he said that the embassy is delighted to host the 77th Independence Day event in the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka.