Russia to develop defence relations with Bangladesh

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to Bangladesh for further development of cooperation in the military and military-technological fields.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin made this assurance during a meeting with Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on the margins of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

“This year is a special year. This is the year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states. Over this period, a unique experience of working together, based on many years of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, has been accumulated,” said the Russian Deputy Defence Minister.

“There are no contradictions or unresolved issues between our countries. We reaffirm our commitment, our readiness to make maximum use of the existing potential for further development of cooperation in the military and military-technological fields,” he said.

In turn, according to a press release of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Tarique Ahmed Siddique thanked Russia for its help over 50 years of bilateral relations.

“We are grateful for all the help you have given us during this time. We remember with particular warmth the help that you provided to our country during the liberation struggle, a lot of countries turned away from us, but you supported us and we still remember this with warmth,” he said.

Both the sides gave a positive assessment to bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical fields and outlined steps for their further expansion.

Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu welcomes Tarique Ahmed Siddique at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security. #

The conference began on August 14 and concluded on August 17.