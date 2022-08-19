BNP demands Momen’s statement on seeking India’s backing

Questioning whether the Awami League government has been in power at the ‘mercy’ of India, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday demanded an explanation on the foreign minister’s recent statement on seeking India’s backing to keep PM Sheikh Hasina in power.

“Ministers from a rally of Awami League in Dhaka issued various threats and used terrorist language. When you’re issuing so many threats, then why does your foreign minister seek India’s help to sustain your government and your prime minister?” he said, UNB reports.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party wants an explanation of the foreign minister’s statement. “We want to know from the government, the foreign minister and also from the Indian government what is the meaning of what the foreign minister said? Does it mean that this government is sustaining with India’s backing? People want to know the meaning of this. It’s urgent.”

He also said questions have been raised about whether Bangladesh will really be an independent state or not, whether Bangladesh will really be a democratic country or not and whether the people of Bangladesh will get back their rights or not.

Since it came to power, Fakhrul said, Awami League has snatched the rights of the people of Bangladesh in a very well-planned way while the constitution has been amended annulling the provisions of the caretaker government and depriving people of their scope to vote and elect their representatives every five years.

Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club marking its 42nd founding anniversary.

Earlier at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.