Four tea workers die in Moulvibazar landslide

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Four female tea workers died after a hillock had collapsed at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district while collecting soil from it.

The incident took place at Lakhaichara Tea Garden under Kalighat union around 11:30 am, Friday.

The deceased were Heeramoni Bhoomij, 30, Purnima Bhoomij, 28, Radha Mahali, 40, and Shokuntala Bhoomij, 40.

Kalighat UP chairman Pranesh Goala said the women went ‍at foothills of the hillock in the morning to collect its soil for covering their houses.

The hillock suddenly collapsed at one stage of their cutting soil, leaving them buried under the ground, he added.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a nearby hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sreemangal Police Station officer in-charge Shameem Ur Rashid Talukder.