Healthy lifestyle ensures better quality of life in older age

The combination of four healthy lifestyle factors — maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, following a healthy diet, and not smoking can transform your health, Hindustan Times reported.

Dr Sneha Kothari, Consultant Endocrinologist at Global Hospital Parel, Mumbai suggests healthy lifestyle changes and preventive measures to prevent chronic diseases.

Eat healthy diet: A healthy diet with less carbohydrate, more protein and less oil is very crucial to a healthy being. There are some daily activities one can opt for holistic wellness:

Consume more greens (leafy veggies), fresh fruits and lean protein in your diet.

Avoid junk food and processed food

Limit added sugar, saturated fats and sodium

Daily exercise is must: Try to aim for moderate intensity physical activity for at least half an hour in a day. Certain ways of incorporating physical activity in everyday routines are:

Avoiding lifts and elevators, and instead using staircase

To avoid sitting for a long time, especially during work from home

Take small walk after last meal of the day

Abstain from substance abuse: Smoking and drinking increase the risk of atherosclerosis and blood clotting, which harms the heart and blood vessels. Those who have given up alcohol and tobacco experience a 20–30% decrease in heart disease-related deaths.

Get enough sleep: Insufficient sleep and not sleeping on time has been linked to the development and poor management of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Adults should sleep for at least 7 hours per night. Avoid using a screen right before bed.