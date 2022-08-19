Heatwave may abate in next 24 hours

Large parts of Bangladesh are in the grip of a blistering heatwave but that may abate in the next 24 hours, the weather department said on Friday.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping through Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may abate,” the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a daily bulletin.

Besides, light to moderate rains or showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country, it added, reports UNB.

Rains or thunder showers are likely to continue. Day temperature may fall by 2-4 degrees and night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees over the country.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 138 mm in Feni of Chattogram division in 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius in Mymensingh, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.9 degrees in Rajshahi.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over the Northeast Bay and adjoining areas moved northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low first and then into a depression over the Northwest Bay and adjoining northeast Bay this morning.

It is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay, as per the bulletin.