India will be ashamed of Momen’s remarks: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has expressed his utter surprise at the remarks of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen that he had requested India to back Sheikh Hasina led government to stay in power.

“Even, India will be ashamed of such remarks, he said. The individual who made such a remark, it may be his personal remarks. It’s neither our party’s or our government’s remarks. Even, India will feel ashamed of such a remark.”

Awami League doesn’t make any such kind of request, and also didn’t do in the past. “Even, none was given any such responsibility from the Sheikh Hasina led government,” he said.

Quader made the remarks while speaking after inaugurating a Janmastami procession at Palassey crossing under Dhaka University area on Friday (August 18) afternoon in a reaction to the Foreign Minister’s comments made in Chattogram on Thursday.

Obaidul Quader said, “We have a close and friendly relationship with India. In helped us during our critical times. But, we can’t request India to stay in power. Awami League doesn’t make any such request or didn’t do in the past. None has been any such responsibility on behalf of Sheikh Hasina government.”

Joining a Janmashtami programme organised by Sree Sree Janmastami Udjapan Parishad Bangladesh at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Minister AK Momen said, “I requested the Indian government to do whatever (they) needed to keep Hasina in power.”

He said he made the request during his visit to India.

He said the Sheikh Hasina government was needed for ensuring religious harmony in Bangladesh.

However, a group of Hindus protested at Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s visit to Chattogram following his speech regarding religious minority issues.