Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Georgia to tie the knot once again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted in Georgia on the day prior to their three day wedding celebration in Riceboro, where the couple will host their closest friends and family at Affleck’s estate for the weekend.

Apparently space won’t be a problem in these festivities as TMZ is reporting that the property has close to 100 acres, with plenty of room to spare this next days.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen this Thursday as they entered local shops in Savannah, alongside one of their kids, their first appearance in a pretty busy and important weekend for the couple.

Bennifer were supposed to celebrate their marriage at the same estate in Riceboro, Georgia over 20 years ago, but the couple would eventually break that engagement, but life has give them the opportunity to take this moment as a full circle one.