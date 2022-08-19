Momen says media twisted his remarks

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that his remarks have been twisted in the media.

It is regrettable if the remarks are twisted, said the Foreign Minister after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday.

On Thursday, the minister in a programme in Chattogram said, “I went to India and told them (Indian government) to do whatever is needed to keep Hasina in power.”

Clarifying his remarks what he said yesterday, Momen said he told the Indian government that Bangladesh would be happy if India helps Bangladesh in maintaining stability, noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants stability and communal harmony in the country.

Urging the media to be tolerant, the minister said, “Everyone has freedom of speech in the country. So everyone can talk. However, it is regrettable if the remarks are twisted.”

Momen said he conveyed that there are some wicked people in both countries – Bangladesh and India – who make instigative remarks and they instigate to turn minor things into big ones.

“Both the governments have a responsibility to stop this. If we can do that, there will be communal harmony and there will be no uncertainty,” he said.