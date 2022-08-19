Sriram appointed as Tigers’ T20 consultant

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed ex-Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram as the technical consultant to the team for T20s ahead of the Asia Cup starting on August 27 in the UAE.

Nazmul Hasan Papon, the president of BCB, said Sridharan will work with the Bangladesh team till the T20 World Cup that will take place later this year in Australia.

Sridharan has the experience of coaching several teams in the domestic circuit. He is coming to Dhaka this week to discuss his role with the Bangladesh team, Nazmul added.

“Sridharan is coming this week,” Nazmul said on Friday. “He is coming as the technical consultant for T20Is only. And he will work till the T20 World Cup. He has the experience of working with high-grade T20 teams.”

Sridharan is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer played only eight ODIs for India. He has vast experience in playing first-class cricket where he has 32 centuries and a total of 9,539 runs.

Sridharan has the experience of coaching Indian Premier League teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. He also worked as a spin-bowling coach for Australia.

It’s not confirmed who will play the role of the head coach of the Bangladesh team in the Asia Cup. Nazmul said they are yet to finalise the head coach for this event.

“We will decide everything on August 22,” Nazmul said. “Domingo will remain Bangladesh’s coach in the T20 World Cup in Australia. But who will be the coach in Asia Cup is yet to be finalised.”

The BCB also wanted to appoint a coach who has the speciality in improving power-hitting ability. But Nazmul Hasan, the president of BCB, said Jamie Siddons will play this role for now.

“We discussed appointing a power-hitting coach,” Nazmul told the media on Thursday. “But Jamie said he is experienced in this field. Not on this Asia Cup, we are focussing on the T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia. It’s always tough for us to perform in Australia. So we are looking forward to making some changes in this Asia Cup. It won’t be right to think we appoint a coach hastily and he starts delivering.”

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the UAE. In the first phase of this event, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh has already announced a squad for the Asia Cup under the leadership of Shakib Al Hasan.