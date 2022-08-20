Bangladesh reports zero Covid death

Bangladesh on Saturday reported zero Covid-19 death while it recorded 100 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 4.42 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,265 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the city is 73 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,315 people and infected 20,09,797 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,53,368 after another 257 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.19 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the total 29,315 fatalities, 12,896 occurred in Dhaka, 5,891 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,731 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,339 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 894 in Mymensingh divisions.