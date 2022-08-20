FM’s remarks reflect PM’s wishes: Rizvi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s “wishes” have been reflected in the remarks of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen regarding his request to India to keep Awami League-led government in power, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed has said.

“The Foreign Minister is the spokesman of Bangladesh in the external world. He has revealed such a major truth. And, why doesn’t he say so?,” Rizvi said while speaking at a human-chain in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) formed the human-chain to press home its demand of unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and protest against excessive price hike of fuel oils and essentials.

At the opening ceremony of Janmashtami festival at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on Thursday (August 18, 2022) evening, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever necessary for the continuation of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“Visiting India, I told them that Sheikh Hasina government’s continuation must be ensured. She is our role model. If her continuation is ensured, our country will stride towards development and become a truly non-communal country. I requested the Indian government to do whatever necessary to keep Sheikh Hasina-led government sustainable,” he said.

The remarks triggered widespread criticism.

BNP spokesman Rizvi said staying in paradise, he thinks everybody lives in paradise. Price of every item has gone beyond the purchasing power of people. People are living in hell created by them (Awami League). And, how do they understand staying in paradise?

Harshly criticising the intellectuals of the country, Rizvi said there are some so-called intellectuals who appearing at the television talk-shows have been singing the songs of the government which came to power resorting to fake elections, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. They would never criticise the misdeeds of the government as they are supporters of the murders, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and vote rigging.

The BNP spokesman said, “India is the largest democratic country in the world. Our forefathers have fought against the British colonial rule together. They have been exercising democracy since the country’s independence. I belive that they would not any such mistake about backing Awami League to stay in power.”

Earlier, during the 2014 general election, India sent Sujata Singh to Dhaka to make Ershad lent his support to Sheikh Hasina. The entire world had witnessed it and it had tarnished the image of India as a democratic nation.

Rizvi also said they think it is an ominous sign for Bangladesh. Awami League is trying to do something ominous for the country. But, people are the sources of BNP’s strength. Earlier, Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda said about the country. Now, Tareque Rahman is saying.

Presided over by UTAB president ABM Obaidul Islam, the human-chain was moderated by general secretary Dr Morshed Hasan. It was also attended by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP’s Science and Technology Affairs assistant secretary Engr Reazul Islam Rizu, and Information Affairs assistant secretary Kader Ghani Chowdhury, among others.