Foreign Minister is none of Awami League: Abdur Rahman

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is none of Awami League, the party’s Presidium Member Abdur Rahman has said.

“So, there is no reason to misunderstand Awami League for the remarks he made on seeking India’s backing to keep the government in power,” he told reporters after attending a discussion commemorating August 15, by Awami League International Affairs Sub-committee, at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 on Saturday.

Abdur Rahman said, “He (AK Abdul Momen) is not of our party. But, we would request him to be cautious in uttering words,” he told reporters when asked if Awami League is embarrassed about the foreign minister’s recent comments.

At the opening ceremony of Janmashtami festival at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on Thursday (August 18, 2022) evening, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever necessary for the continuation of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina’s continuation must be ensured. She is our role model. If her continuation is ensured, our country will stride towards development and become a truly non-communal country,” he said.

The statement triggered widespread criticism, with the analysts saying the foreign minister’s statement is damaging for diplomatic relations with India as well as an issue of dignity for Bangladesh as a nation.

Abdur Rahman said his party colleagues have requested Momen not to make any such comments, but have not provided any formal instruction.

“But, surely our prime minister will look into it as he is a cabinet member,” he said.

He said from the party level he can say it was not a party statement. “Our party thinks India is our close and time-tested friend. We cannot forget the contribution India made during 1971.”