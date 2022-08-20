Hasan may not play in the Asia Cup

Hasan Mahmud of Bangladesh is uncertain for the next Asia Cup, which will begin on August 27 in the UAE.

The youthful pacer hurt himself during Saturday’s practice for the Tigers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Hasan suffered a right ankle injury during fielding practice, Bangladesh’s first official session before to the Asia Cup, and was transported directly to the hospital for a scan.

During the most recent Zimbabwe tour, Hasan made his long-awaited return to the national team. His performances against Zimbabwe—five wickets in two ODIs and one T20I—got him a spot in the 17-person Asia Cup team.