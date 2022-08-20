Natural ways to boost digestion, immunity

Seasonal infections can take a huge toll on health if our system is not well-equipped to face the onslaught of viruses and bacteria that are rampant especially in monsoon. Instead of running to your local pharmacy and buying health supplements, there are many convenient ways to boost immunity naturally and warding off viral or bacterial infections, Hindustan Times reported.

1. Ginger: Dry ginger is known as Universal medicine. Ginger is well remedy of bloating, joint pain, menstrual cramps, stomach pain and gastric trouble.

How to Use: It can be used as a tea (ginger boiled in water), can be added in milk or as mixture for immunity, cold and cough. 1 tsp ginger powder mixed with 1 tsp of turmeric and honey works best for respiratory ailments as well as immunity.

2. Cow ghee: The best fat on earth that helps you with almost every known disorder be it physical or mental and is easily available is cow’s ghee. It’s cold in nature, sweet in taste and is considered auspicious.

It improves digestion, nourishes your tissues, strengthens muscles, improves voice, memory, lustre, hair, skin, fertility, immunity, intelligence, wisdom and more. It is one such food that can be consumed by everyone at all times.

3. Mint (Pudina): It is best for all seasons. It helps with cold, cough, acidity, gas, bloating, indigestion, detox, acne, sinusitis, constipation and more.

A Mint tea is all you need and you are good to fight anything and everything- be it your bad mood, upset stomach, loss of energy or simple cold.

Just boil 7-10 mint leaves in a glass of water for 5 minutes, strain and have it first thing in the morning. It’ll pacify all your ailments.