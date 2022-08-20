Rail track installation begins on Padma Bridge

The work of laying rail track on Padma bridge has started on Saturday.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan inaugurated the installation of rail track at Jazira end of Padma Bridge at 12:05 pm.

The railway minister said that the rail connection work of Padma Bridge is progressing at a fast pace. Progress of work from Dhaka to Mawa is 66 percent and progress of work from Mawa to Bhanga is about 85 percent, and progress of work from Bhanga to Jessore is 52 percent.

Besides, financial progress of work is 68 percent and physical progress is 70 percent.