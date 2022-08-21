Bangladesh may prefer to import Russian oil via 3rd country

diesel-run power plants will be resumed to increase the power generation.

As part of an austerity measure, the government suspended the operation of the diesel-fired power plants from July 19 and introduced area-wise load shedding to reduce diesel imports and save foreign currency.

Although area-based load-shedding was scheduled for one hour, it continued for three hours at a time in some city areas across the country. Load-shedding in rural and remote areas, however, stretched for more hours, consumers claim.

Markets and shopping malls can now stay open until 8:00 pm. The government also prohibited illumination in different social gatherings in community centers, shopping malls, shops, offices and houses since July 7.

Finally, it introduced a holiday staggering for industries on August 11 as part of the plan to save power and natural gas.