Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases

While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,315, the new cases took its caseload to 2,009,970, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate fell to 3.76 percent from Saturday’s 4.42 percent as 4,603 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.20 percent from Saturday’s 97.19 percent.

In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.