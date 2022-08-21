Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation

A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday served a legal notice on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen asking him to resign within 48 hours amid mass criticism over his controversial remark.

Advocate Md Ershad Hossain Rashed sent the notice to the Foreign Minister this morning.

“You cannot ask for India’s to help to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power, because as per the the constitution, the people are the source of all power.” the notice said, adding that “You have made statements that go beyond the country’s constitution. You have lost the right to remain in a minister’s position.”

Lawyer Ershad Hossain said necessary legal action will be taken against Momen, if he does not resign from the office in the 48 hours.

On August 18, joining a Janmashtami programme at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram, Foreign Minister Momen said, “I requested the Indian government to do whatever (they) needed to keep Hasina in power.”

He said he made the request during his visit to India. He said the Sheikh Hasina government was needed for ensuring religious harmony in Bangladesh.