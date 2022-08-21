PM Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to the victims of the August 21 grenade attack by placing wreath.

She arrived at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital around 10:30 am on Sunday to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the devastating attack. After that, the Premier placed floral wreath at the memorial in front of the Awami League’s central office.

Later, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader joined Hasina in paying tribute to the party leaders and activists who lost their lives in the attack.

On this day in 2004 during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, this unprecedented grenade attack was carried out on a peaceful anti-terror rally of the Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Twenty-four people, including the then Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League Ivy Rahman, wife of late President Zillur Rahman, were killed in the attack on August 21, 2004.

Over 500 others suffered splinter wounds in the attack and many of them were disabled for life. Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped fatal injury in the attack.