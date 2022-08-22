Cabinet clears laws to establish 2 universities in Meherpur, Naogaon

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the draft laws for setting up two public varsities –‘Mujibnagar University’ in Meherpur and ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University’ in Naogaon.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other cabinet members attended the meeting from the conference room of the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat.

“The two proposed universities would be prototypes of other public universities,” said Cabinet Secretariat Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting, UNB reports.

He said the Cabinet gave the final approval to the drafts of ‘Mujibnagar University, Meherpur Act, 2022’ and Bangabandhu University, Naogaon Act, 2022’ on condition for vetting the two draft laws.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the draft of Light Engineering Industry Policy-2022 in a bid to flourish the light engineering sector in the country.

“Due to the policy, the light engineering industry will be spread, the role of the industrial sector will be enhanced further and the economic development will be accelerated,” said Anwarul Islam.

The meeting okayed the draft of ‘Sylhet Development Authority Act, 2022’ with a view to ensuring the planned developments in Sylhet city and its adjacent areas.

The proposed law was designed to make Sylhet city as a planned one by preventing unplanned constructions in the city and its surrounding areas, said the Cabinet Secretary.

The Cabinet retrospectively approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on migration and mobility, which was signed between Bangladesh and Greece in February last.

Under the MoU, some 4,000 Bangladeshis will get scope to go to Greece every year and they will initially get five-year permit to work in its agriculture sector, said Anwarul Islam.

Besides, 14,000-15,000 Bangladeshis who have already become unauthorized ones in Greece can be legalized under the deal, he added.