Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday

The Cabinet Division has fixed office hours for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions from 8am-3pm from Wednesday (August 24) to save electricity.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam disclosed this to media after the meeting.

Meanwhile, banking activities will open from 9am and continue till 4pm as per the new decision.