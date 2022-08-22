Khaleda to be taken to hospital afternoon

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital in the capital this (Monday) afternoon for health check-ups.

“Madam [Khaleda] is scheduled to go to Evercare Hospital around 3pm today (Monday) for health check-ups as per the advice of her medical board,” her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.

Earlier on June 10, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95 per cent block in her left artery and a stent was placed there by removing the blockage at the same hospital the following day.

Doctors also found t two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove those due to her various health complications.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she would stay in her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.