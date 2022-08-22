Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike

Fuel Oil traders in Khulna have been observing a 12-hour work abstention since Monday morning to press home their three-point demands.

Following the work abstention, fuel oil extraction and supply to Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil depots has been suspended from 6am.

Bangladesh Tank lorry Owners Association, Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors’ Association and four other organisations enforced the strike.

Murad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Fuel Distributors Association, said this strike is also being observed by stopping fuel collection from the depots of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

However, fuel sale from petrol pumps is continuing, he added.

The government hiked the prices of fuel by a big margin on August 5.