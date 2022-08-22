Momen denies he asked India to help Hasina govt stay in power

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday once again denied that he urged the Indian government to help Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stay in power.

“I’m far from the allegations that have been brought against me. All the allegations against me are false. I didn’t say anything to the Indian government about elections,” Momen told journalists after attending a cabinet meeting.

Replying to a question, Momen said that he had talked to the Indian government about stability in Bangladesh in the light of the ongoing global instability, UNB reports.

Earlier at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday, Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Hasina so that she can stay in power.

After much criticism over this statement, the FM provided an explanation the next day, saying that he had requested the Indian government to help the PM maintain stability of her government.