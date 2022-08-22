Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister

Mayors of Dhaka South City and Dhaka North City will now enjoy status as ‘minister’, said a gazette notification issued by the government on Monday.

“Dhaka South City Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam will get the status as a minister,” according to the notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam.

Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Narayanganj City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy will also enjoy status as ‘state minister’, said the gazette notification.