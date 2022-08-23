Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 175 positive cases

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported zero Covid-19 death while it recorded 175 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 3.85 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,540 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 124 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,316 people and infected 20,10,323 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,54,350 after another 329 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.22 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,316 fatalities, 12,897 occurred in Dhaka, 5,891 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,731 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,339 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 894 in Mymensingh divisions.