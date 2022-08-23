By-polls to Fazle Rabbi Miah’s vacant seat on Oct 12

The by-election to Gaibandha-5 constituency that fell vacant following the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah will be held on October 12 with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the parliamentary by-election after a meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.

As per the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is September 13, while the date for scrutinizing nomination papers is September 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 22, said EC’s additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at a briefing after the meeting.

He said the voting will be held through EVMs from 8am to 4pm without any recess.

The Gaibandha-5 constituency, comprising Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas, fell vacant on July 23 last and the Election Commission has a constitutional obligation to arrange the by-elections within 90 days.