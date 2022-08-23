Dhaka to work closely with Tokyo to take relations to a new height: FM Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated Bangladesh government’s resolve to work closely with the government of Japan to promote the existing bilateral relations to a new height.

A documentary titled “Welcome Bangabandhu 1973” on the historic visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan on 18-24 October 1973 was screened on Tuesday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy.

The Japan government-made documentary was screened by the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pay profound respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 50th anniversary year of Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations.

Momen joined the event as the chief guest while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam joined as special guest.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Rowshan Ara Mannan, chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from JICA, JETRO and Japanese community living in Bangladesh, students from the Institute of Modern Language and the Department of Japanese Studies of Dhaka University, members from print and electronic media, among others, joined the event.

Foreign Minister Momen highlighted the significance of Bangabandhu’s visit to Japan in 1973 in fostering today’s exemplary relations between our two friendly nations.

He also credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in forging ever-lasting bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Japan by elevating the relationship into “Comprehensive Partnership” level.

State Minister Shahriar Alam said Bangabandhu’s historic visit to Japan initiated the legacy of a steadfast and lasting friendship between our two countries.

Highlighting Japan’s footprints in almost all our socio-economic sectors, the State Minister hoped that Japan will stand beside Bangladesh in realizing Bangabandhu’s dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki echoed the influence of Bangabandhu’s Japan visit towards fostering a time-tested robust Bangladesh-Japan relations.

Foreign Secretary Masud shared that during our Liberation War and thereafter, particularly, following the Bangabandhu’s visit, Japan has transited to be a true partner in fulfilling Bangabandhu’s vision towards turning Bangladesh into a prosperous country like Japan.

The Ambassador of Japan handed over a photo album containing 50 memorable photos of Bangabandhu’s landmark visit to Japan in 1973 to Foreign Minister, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Chairpersons of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on the Ministries of Road Transport and Bridges; and Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and Foreign Secretary.