HC issues rule asking who proposes names of CEC, ECs

High Court has issued a rule asking why refraining from disclosing the entities who had proposed the names of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) would not be declared unlawful.

A High Court Division bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the ruled after a hearing on a writ on Tuesday (August 23).

Dr Sharif Bhuiyan held the hearing on behalf of the writ.

Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas held the hearing on behalf of the state.

The Chairman of the Information Commission and Cabinet Secretary have been asked to give reply to the rule within four weeks.

Following the hearing on the same bench of the High Court on August 22 last, the bench fixed the date for Tuesday to pass the order. Advocate Sharif Bhuiyan held the hearing on the writ in the High Court bench.

Earlier on June 23 last, four eminent citizens including Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) secretary Dr Badiul Alam Mazumder filed the writ.

On June 28 last, another writ was filed seeking the details of those individuals and political parties who proposed the names to the Search Committee to appoint the CEC and four ECs.

Shujan chief Dr Badiul Alam Mazumder and three other eminent citizens filed the writ where the Information Commission chairman and Cabinet Division secretary were made respondents.