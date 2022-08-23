Three UK expatriates die in Sylhet due to ‘accident,’ say police

Death of three members and sickness of two others of an expatriate family at Osmani Nagar in Sylhet has been described as “accident” by police.

They think that the deaths might have happened due to smoke from generator.

Addressing a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, Sylhet police super Mohammad Farid Uddin said no proof of any kind of chemical reaction or presence of poison was found in the bodies of three expatriates in viscera examinations.

Farid Uddin said police were confirmed after a lengthy investigation that it was merely an accident. During the investigation, police questioned the relatives and neighbours of the expatraites, but no proof of previous enmity and attack was found.

The police super further said they might have died from the smoke of generator. Extensive investigation is also going on in this regard.

On July 26 last, five members of a UK expatriate family were rescued unconscious from their bedrooms at a house at Osmani Nagar in Sylhet. At that time, the doors of the bedrooms were closed from inside. Police rescued them breaking the doors and then sent them to a hospital where on-duty doctors pronounced Rafiqul Islam and his son Micheal dead. After 11 days, Rafiqul’s daughter Sadia also died while underwent treatment at a hospital.

However, Rafiqul’s wife Husnara Begum and son Sadiqul Islam returned home after being recovered from sickness.

Deceased Rafique’s brother-in-law Delwar Hossain later filed an unnatural death case with Osmani Nagar Police Station in this regard.