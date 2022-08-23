Voting thru’ EVMs at maximum 150 constituencies in next general election

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold polls through electronic voting machines (EVMs) in maximum 150, out of 300 parliamentary constituencies in the next 12th general election.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EC held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon area on Tuesday with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.

“The EC has taken decision that the polls will be held through EVMs in maximum 150 constituencies in the next general election. But it could also be in a single constituency,” EC’s additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters after the meeting.

He said the commission would require purchasing more EVMs to use the machines in the 150 constituencies. So, the EVMs to will be used in the maximum 150 constituencies subjected to procurement of the machines, he added.

In reply to a question, the EC official said the commission took the decision taking the recommendations, placed by the political parties in the talks with EC in June last, in cognizance and analyzing all aspects.

He said now the EC has 1,50,000 EVMs enough for sue in 70-75 constituencies.

The meeting also discussed the procurement of more EVMs, he said replying to another question.

“If the commission takes the decision for buying more EVMs, we’ll go for procuring the machines,” said the EC official.

In the dialogues with the EC, almost half the participating political parties supported the use of EVMs in the national election, while others opposed it.

But BNP and its allies, who didn’t join the talks, are opposing the use of EVMs in the parliamentary elections.