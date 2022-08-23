In today’s digital age, it can be quite difficult for parents to keep their kids away from a screen. The proximity of digital technology is growing daily. Each home now has two to three smart devices. The online world is extremely addictive and can have a negative impact on a child’s overall development, Hindustan Times reported, said Dr. Angana Nandy, Development Psychologist and Founder of Hopscotch Child Therapy.
Here are few ways to break smartphone addiction in children:
- One clear sign of smartphone addiction in children is increased temper and tantrums related to losing access to a phone or tablet. The first step to breaking smartphone addiction in kids is to recognize the symptom.
- Before setting the screen-time rules at home, explain to your child the negative effects of too much screen time.
- It is advisable that children age above 6 years, parents can decide on a suitable time limit while ensuring that the child has plenty of opportunities for engaging in other activities and healthy sleep habits.
- Try not to keep your child’s phone in his or her bedroom when he or she goes to sleep. This can lead to bedtime struggles and maladaptive sleep patterns.
- In the absence of a set bedtime, make sure your child isn’t spending excessive amounts of time staring at screens after dark.
- No screen time should be allowed for your children around mealtimes, homework time and in public spaces.
- Make sure your child is spending enough time away from technology at home to play outside or do other physical activities.
- Joining the activities with kids are a great way to ensure that the physical games are enjoyable and stimulating enough to keep them engaged than devices.
- Set children aside a week of the day during which no smartphones and tablets can be used. On a no-device day, encourage your kids to participate in household chores, learn new activities or engage in arts and crafts activities.