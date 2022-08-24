27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday

Polar Icecream 27th School Handball tournament (boys and girls) begins from Thursday (Aug 25) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Bangladesh police of Dhaka range Habibur Rahman is expected to inaugurate the five-day meet as the chief guest while Polar Icecream Industries Limited’s chief executive officer Shah Masud Imam will present there as the special guest.

A total of forty teams of boys and girls group from twenty seven schools of Dhaka metropolis will compete in the meet, organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and sponsored by Dhaka Icecream Industries Limited.

Sponsor Polar Iceream will provide Taka 15,00,000 (Taka fifteen lakh) out of the total tournament budget of Taka 17,00,000 (Taka seventeen lakh) to run the tournament.

In this regards, a press conference was held on Tuesday at Shahaed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium to provide all the details of the meet.

BHF’s general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, sponsor Polar Icecream Industries Limited’s head of marketing Abdullah Al Mamun, tournament committee’s chairman and BHF’s vice president Golam Habib, BHF’s executive member and tournament committee’s secretary Selim Mia Balu were also present in the press conference.