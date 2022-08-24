Ex-ACC director Basir’s bail order recalled

The High Court on Wednesday recalled the bail order of former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandakar Enamul Basir in a bribery case, a day after he secured bail.

The bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal, which granted bail to Basir on Tuesday (August 23), passed the order today.

Senior lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC in the court.

On 23 February, a Dhaka court sentenced Enamul Basir to a total of eight years in two separate sections (five years and three years). At the same time, he was fined Tk 80 lakh.

After that, suspended ACC official Basir filled an appeal with the High Court seeking acquittal and bail.