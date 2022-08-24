Farmer ‘beaten to death’ in Dharmapasha

Dharmapasha (Sunamganj) Correspondent : A farmer was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday.

The victim was Saiful Islam, 52, son of late Sujan Ali, a resident of Naodhar village in the upazila.

Police said Kashem along with his associates of the same area allegedly started punching Saiful this morning over a feud of setting a Chhai, a locally made fishing tool, at Saiful’s land, leaving him unconscious.

Saiful was rescued in critical condition and taken to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer in-charge Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said they sent the body to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Legal steps would be taken following a written complaint from the victim’s family, he added.