Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away

Former Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He was 80.

He breathed his last at about 12:45pm the United Hospital, said Advocate Irene Mahbub, daughter of late Mahbub Talukder.

She said, “My father fell sick around 12:00pm. He was taken to the United Hospital. The doctors there said that he suffered a massive heart attack. He died at 12:49pm.”

Mahbub Talukder had long been suffering from cancer. He had been undergoing treatment at United Hospital since July 1 last. Though the family tried to take him abroad, but it could not be possible due to his worsening health condition.

On February 15, 2017, Mahbub Talukder was appointed as the Election Commissioner in five-member Election Commission led by KM Nurul Huda by President Abdul Hamid. While serving as the EC, he raised many issues including irregularities in voting, ballot rigging, EVM etc.

Mahbub Talukder was born on February 13, 1942, at Purbadhala upazila in Netrakona district. He studied at the University of Dhaka and obtained Bachelor and Master degrees in Bengali Language and Literature. He taught the same subject at the University of Chittagong, Bangladesh from 1968-1970.

He was also a prominent writer of Bengali Literature. He wrote 44 books mainly on poetry and fiction.

Mahbub Talukder was awarded ‘The Bangla Academy Award’ in 2012, a literary award in Bangladesh.