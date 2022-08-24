Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday

A three-day long “My kitchen home and lifestyle expo 2022” will begin on Thursday at Radisson Blu Bay View in Chattogram city.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Mahbubul Alam will inaugurate the expo as the chief guest.

The programme will be held for the first time in Chattogram organised by F Touch Events Limited and Sign & Design, sponsored by My Kitchen.

More than 30 companies along with 50 domestic and foreign brands of kitchen solutions, modern home decoration products, furniture, ceramics, fittings, lighting technology, interior design, and architect firms will participate on the occasion. The expo will run from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm daily with discounts and offers on various products.

My Kitchen CEO Shawkat Imran Khan gave the information at a press conference on Tuesday.

Tilottama Bangla Group managing director Shahriar Sajjad, Sign & Design CEO ABM Khaled Mahmud, F Touch Events director Sheikh Firoz Ahmed were present at the press conference.