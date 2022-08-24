Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours

Officers and staff of government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions started their work from 8am on Wednesday as part of the government’s new schedule to save electricity.

The new office timing is 8am-3pm from today which was announced by the government on Monday (August 22).

Government employees could be seen entering the Secretariat before 8am.

Meanwhile, banking activities will go on from 9am-4pm from today as per the new hours. But the transaction period is 9am-3pm.

On Monday, the Cabinet Division chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the decision to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily.

Heavy traffic were seen on the roads as officers and staff were trying to reach their respective work places on time on the very first day of the new office schedule. School goer were also facing troubles due to gridlock.

Traffic polices are blaming parking of vehicles along roads for traffic jams.