Experimental basis COVID vaccination for children aged 5-11 years started on Thursday across the country.

The campaign began at 186 centres, including 21 in the capital, this morning.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain inaugurated the programme at Nilkhet Government Primary School in Dhaka at 9am.

The vaccination program will continue for the next 14 days from Thursday, Zakir Hossain said.