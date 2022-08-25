Easy ways to get rid of dandruff

Our hair needs a little additional care now that winter is just around the corner. Dandruff is more prevalent during the winter months due to the dry air and low humidity that are its two contributing factors, Hindustan Times reported.

Natural dandruff prevention herbs such as anantmool, tulsi, neem, and manjistha should be considered when purchasing hair care products. The right supplement will help the body detoxify and nourish the scalp from within, preventing dandruff from reappearing.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Shireen Singh, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Chicnutrix, insisted that to maintain a dandruff-free scalp during the winter, there are few things to avoid. She advised:

Maintain good scalp hygiene by keeping it free of the fungus known as funfus manazazia.

Do not oil your hair. Dandruff can be brought on by too much oil in the scalp. Additionally, using oil to treat dandruff could make things worse. This is true because oils contain saturated fatty acids, which the yeast that causes dandruff feeds on. Therefore, putting oil on an inflamed scalp may cause hair to come out more quickly.

Wash your hair every other day and if you work out every day and frequently go to the gym, wash it every day.

Use shampoos that contain ketoconazole, zinc parathion, coal tar or amino salicylic acid as anti-dandruff agents.