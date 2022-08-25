Govt doing business keeping Rohingya issue alive: BNP

The Bangladesh government is not only realising political benefits, but also doing business by keeping the Rohingya issue alive, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“The government has completely failed to resolve the Rohingya issue,” he said while addressing a press conference at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka early Thursday (August 25) afternoon.

Fakhrul observed that the Bangladesh government has absolutely failed to resolve the Rohingya crisis though five years have already passed. “This government has been using the Rohingya repatriation issue to realise political benefits from the very beginning,” he said.

The BNP leader said Bangladesh has been shouldering the burden of more than 1 million Rohingya people since 2017. Citing a news published in a vernacular daily on August 22 last, he said some 30,000 children are being added to Rohingya population every year. “It means the Rohingya population has crossed 1.2 million over the last four years and this number will continue to grow day by day.

Mentioning about the foreign policy of the government, Fakhrul said Bangladesh has failed to put pressure on the international community for Rohingya repatriation due to its subjugated foreign policy.