IGP Benazir Ahmed given conditional US visa

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has been given a conditional US visa to attend the Third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) to be held at the United Nations in New York on August 31.

A senior official of the Police Headquarters confirmed the Daily Observer Online about the matter on Thursday (August 25).

However, the United States Embassy in Dhaka issued the visa in favour of Benazir Ahmed on condition that he would not be able to join any other programme except attending the police chiefs’ summit at the UN.

The third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) is likely to bring together ministers, chiefs of police and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations to United Nations Headquarters from August 31 to September 1.

IGP Benazir Ahmed has been given visa following Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal’s raised the issue with US Ambassador Peter Haas when the envoy called him on August 16 last at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

The United States on December 10, 2021, sanctioned IGP Benazir Ahmed and six other former and serving commanders in Rapid Action Battalion for their human rights violations.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the summit, which is expected to discuss United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, among other issues.

Apart from the home minister and IGP, the home ministry’s joint secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Zaman, private secretary to the minister Md Asaduzzaman, who is also a deputy secretary, the police headquarters’ additional deputy inspector general (UN Affairs) Nassian Wazed and IGP’s staff officer assistant inspector general Muhammad Masud Alam have received US visas for attending the summit.