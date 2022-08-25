Joint Rivers: Dhaka, Delhi discuss water-sharing treaties

Bangladesh and India on Thursday discussed “issues related to water-sharing treaties” of various rivers, including Teesta and Ganga.

The two countries discussed the water issues at the 38th ministerial level Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting held at New Delhi.

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque led the 17-member Bangladesh delegation at the JRC meeting while India’s Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Minister Gajendra Singh Shakhawat led the Indian delegation.

Earlier at the seventh round of the Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting held in New Delhi this year, Bangladesh and India agreed to work closely together to further deepen and strengthen cooperation in the areas of common rivers and water resources management.