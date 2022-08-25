LDA’s half-day hartal ends amid some tense situation

The Left Democratic Alliance or LDA’s half-day hartal across the country ended at 12noon on Thursday amid some tense situation near Paltan intersection in the capital.

The incidents of scuffles took place among the demonstrators, Awami league men, bus drivers and bike riders.

Police, however, took the situation under their control. It was reported that three student activists were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The strike began at 6am.

As the day broke, the protesters brought out several processions in the capital’s Jatiya Press Club, Shahbagh and Paltan area in support of the hartal.

They took position at Paltan intersection and Science Lab, halting vehicular movement in the area.

Earlier, the LDA leaders enforced the half-day hartal across the country for today protesting the hike in the prices of fuel, urea fertilizer and daily essentials.